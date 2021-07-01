Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is now at crossroads ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after a section of Baringo MCAs advised him to support Deputy President William Ruto’s quest for the 2022 presidency if he wants to remain politically relevant after the next year’s polls.

Led by Lembus Kwen Member of County Assembly Lawi Tallam, the legislators advised Baringo Senator Moi to pull out of the recently formed One Kenya Alliance, saying Moses Wetang’ula, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Musalia Mudavadi are only after Gideon Moi’s money.

“To remain relevant to the politics of Kenya, support William Samoei Ruto and he will give you whatever seat you want as you prepare to take over the button from him.”

“And I have told you over and over again that the other One Kenya Alliance principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetang’ula have no good intentions for you.”

“What they want from you is your father’s inheritance,” he said.

Tallam, who is also the Leader of Majority Baringo County, was speaking to journalists on Thursday, July 1, ahead of the much-anticipated tour of President Uhuru Kenyatta to the Rift Valley region.

This comes barely a day after principals of the One Kenya Alliance held a meeting yesterday to cement their union which Gideon Moi attended.

Speaking minutes after the meeting, Moi stressed that there was a need for the leaders to hold on amid the fast-approaching 2022 General Election.

