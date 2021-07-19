Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has ditched the Kenya National African Union (KANU) party.

Speaking in Makutano yesterday, Lonyangapuo, who was elected on the KANU ticket in 2017, accused the Gideon Moi-led party of using the County Assembly Members to frustrate his leadership.

He said he would come up with another party which he will use to defend his seat in the next year’s vote.

“Don’t worry. If I did not lose the seat while vying on a dead party like KANU, how will I fail with my own?” posed Lonyangapuo while addressing a gathering in Makutano.

The professor of applied mathematics, as he fondly refers to himself, was the only governor elected on the KANU ticket.

Lonyangapuo’s exit has dealt KANU a severe blow ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to Lonyangapuo, KANU had flourished in West Pokot due to his efforts

