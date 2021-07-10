Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 July 2021 – Killer cop, Caroline Kangogo, who has been giving detectives sleepless nights since Sunday when she murdered her fellow cop in cold blood, was spotted at a popular club in Nakuru partying on Thursday night.

Kangogo allegedly spent the night at the popular club before leaving the town for Nairobi yesterday.

Reports indicate that she requested an online cab to ferry her to Nairobi from Nakuru but the cab driver positively identified her and declined the request.

‘’She requested a Wasili cab to Nairobi, and the cab guy identified her. He knows her well because she had been working in Nakuru,’’ a source revealed.

She then opted for a 4NT matatu to Nairobi.

A concerned reveler who spotted her at the popular club on Thursday night reported the incident to Nakuru Police Station on Friday morning and proceeded with the officers to the club where Kangogo allegedly spent the night to review CCTV footage.

Kangogo is on the run after killing two men in cold blood.

Detectives and military officers have been tracking her for almost a week.

She is reportedly using her experience in the police force to outsmart detectives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.