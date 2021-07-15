Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Corporal Caroline Kangogo, who is on the run for killing 2 people among them a police officer, is now ready to surrender to the police.

She reached out to the multi-agency task force tracking her down and listed one condition for her arrest.

This was after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) hired veteran lawyer John Khaminwa to bargain a deal with the police, represent her in court, and have her released on bond.

Sources privy to the communication between the fugitive and the detectives detailed that Kangogo wished not to be detained in any police station as she feared for her life.

Her fears were aligned with extrajudicial killings reportedly orchestrated in police cells, with multiple cases of mysterious suspect’s deaths being investigated in the recent past.

This was corroborated by Khaminwa who acknowledged that he had also heard of such reports alleging that Kangogo had listed conditions before turning herself to the authorities.

However, he refuted that she had spoken to his law firm and declined to comment on whether the officer was in a position to list her choices and preferences, and negotiate for herself.

“I don’t know her personally. I have never met her. Maybe she is familiar with me and we may have interacted in the court’s precinct as I represented my clients.

“We (his law firm) offered to represent her in court and all she has to do is reach out to us,” Khaminwa stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST