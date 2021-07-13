Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
A medium sized Hotel based in Nairobi is looking for a qualified Female Front Desk Agent with a minimum of 1 year experience .
Qualifications
The candidate must have :
- A friendly attitude
- Strong attention to detail
- Ability to multi task
- A team player.
- Excellent computer skills
- Must be Flexible to work night shifts.
Salary between 20-23 K
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send CV to pam@easyhotelkenya.com
