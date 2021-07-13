Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

A medium sized Hotel based in Nairobi is looking for a qualified Female Front Desk Agent with a minimum of 1 year experience .

Qualifications

The candidate must have :

  • A friendly  attitude
  • Strong  attention to detail
  • Ability to multi task
  • A team player.
  • Excellent computer skills
  • Must be Flexible to work night shifts.

Salary between 20-23 K

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send CV to pam@easyhotelkenya.com

