Tuesday, 06 July 2021 – Willis Raburu’s ex-wife, Marya Prude, has replaced her late daughter’s tattoo after her celebrity ex-husband welcomed a newborn baby with his Ugandan lover, Ivy Nyamu.

Raburu and his ex-wife had honoured their late daughter Adana who died during birth last year around February by getting tattoos in her remembrance.

Marya’s tattoo was of the daughter’s name Adana while Raburu had the first letter of his child’s name with a crown on top and the date she died.

While Raburu still keeps their daughter’s tattoo, Marya shared a video a few days ago getting another tattoo at a popular parlor in Westlands.

She replaced her daughter’s name with a crown and roses.

See photo and video of her new tattoo.

