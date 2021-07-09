Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, can now breathe a sigh of relief after she was cleared of any wrongdoing in the killing of ODM supporter, Ngumbao Jola, in 2019.

This comes days after she met with former Prime Minister Raila’s man, Francis Atwoli, in a move that sparked speculations of her possible switch of allegiance.

According to the ballistic report that was released yesterday, Jumwa did not shoot dead the man in an incident that occurred on October 29, 2019, during the Ganda Ward by-election which was rocked by chaos.

It occurred when Jumwa stormed a political meeting organized by ODM which resulted in the shooting of 48-year-old Ngumbao.

The report has implicated her bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno Okuto in the shooting.

However, Jumwa is not free yet as the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has requested the files to go through the report before deciding on the murder case.

Jumwa’s defense team on the other side is pushing the DPP to throw out the case and clear her name of the murder case.

