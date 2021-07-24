Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 July 2021 – Although Joe Kariuki disguises himself as a flamboyant businessman involved in Cryptocurrency, he is a notorious fraudster who has swindled Kenyans millions of shillings and is still walking free because he is well-connected.

He runs a Ponzi scheme that has seen gullible Kenyans, especially the youth in Nairobi, lose their hard-earned money with the hope of getting quick riches after investing their savings.

We understand that he has also pitched camp in Mombasa where he uses young girls to lure older men, mostly tourists, to invest their money in his shadowy Cryptocurrency company, where they end up losing millions of shillings.

So lucrative is Joe’s Ponzi scheme that he bought a sky blue turbocharged Ford Mustang about a month ago.

He has been flossing the expensive car along major roads in Nairobi.

It’s important to note that he spent close to two years behind bars in Tanzania after he was accused of defrauding a Tanzanian businessman Sh 13.3 million.

He was released after he won an appeal against a seven-year sentence.

After he was freed, he came to Kenya and continued with his shadowy dealings.

See photos and video of the flashy Ford Mustang that he bought last month.

