Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA Party has declared it will challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party’s win in the Muguga Ward by-election.

This is after Jubilee Party vowed to challenge UDA’s win in the just concluded Kiambaa by-election with Party Vice Chairman David Murathe calling for a vote recount.

According to reports, UDA officials announced the move arguing that most of the spoilt votes belonged to their candidate.

UDA’s chief agent in the recent mini-poll, James Gacheru, announced they would be speaking to their candidate Peter Thumbi to withdraw his concession as they head to court.

Gacheru stated that their candidate lost by only 27 votes in the by-election, with 110 votes being declared spoilt.

“A great majority of the 110 votes which were categorized as rejected, belonged to our candidate.”

“Given the slim victory margin, reconsideration of the rejected votes would have a significant impact on the final tally,” Gacheru declared.

“We believe if a recount is conducted, factoring in the so-called rejected votes, our candidate will carry the day,” he added.

