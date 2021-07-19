Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of orchestrating the collapse of Kenya’s economy.

Speaking in Nyeri Town over the weekend, Mudavadi said William Ruto has over the last nine years of Jubilee government been working to ensure he runs down the country’s economy so that he can use the same to seek the presidential seat.

The ANC leader told the DP to stop deceiving Kenyans that he will fix the economy,y yet he has been part and parcel of the government that has made life difficult for Kenyans.

“Corruption has been the hallmark of this administration and it has made life very expensive.”

“Now someone is telling you that he will fix the same economy he has been in the last nine years.”

“Everyone including those who were or are in government are now talking of how they will revive the economy, the same economy they have plundered,” Mudavadi said in a veiled attack at William Ruto.

The Amani National Congress leader, who was on a two-day visit to Nyeri County, urged residents of the Mt Kenya region to shun Ruto’s politics of handouts and vote for him as president in 2022, promising to fix the economy for everyone.

“We want to build an economy that works for all and see unto it that Kenyans are not overtaxed. “

“This can only be achieved through coming up with policies that uplift the common citizenship,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST