Saturday, July 10, 2021 – The feud between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka played out in public during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour in Ukambani yesterday.

Uhuru invited Raila on the tour and surprised the area leaders who had not expected the latter’s arrival.

And to the utter surprise of many, Raila declined to address the gathering at Thakwe Dam where Uhuru inspected the progress of the Ksh42 billion dam.

This was after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka trolled him for crashing the party and joining Uhuru’s delegation.

“Thank you for coming. We did not expect you here but God has enabled you to come to Ukambani. We are one united team.”

“I do not have a quarrel with anyone. Those insinuating and propagating so should use that negative energy to develop unity of purpose,” Kalonzo stated.

Kibwana later addressed the crowd and invited Raila who refused to speak.”

“The ODM leader shook his head and stood aside for a few minutes before Uhuru took over the podium.

Kalonzo has accused Raila of betrayal and pushing ODM to benefit solely from NASA funds. Uhuru has constantly urged the leaders to be united and promised to endorse one of the leaders in 2022.

The duo was part of the divisive National Super Alliance (NASA) of which Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya) were co-principals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST