Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title: Financial Analyst
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Job Type: Full Time
Salary: KES 45,000
The Company: An infant logistics company that provides customized freight services for individuals, small and large businesses. We are looking for an individual to fill the role of Financial Analyst. They will be responsible for the day to day accounting operations as well analyzing and reporting the company’s finances.
Key Responsibilities.
- Ensure daily updates of QuickBooks with transactions from all sources i: e bank accounts, MPESA
- Track all accounts payable, Account’s receivables and reconcile payments made in; Cellulant, Bank, Mobile Money Deposits – Checks, cash
- Execute concierge purchase requests within 15 minutes from when notified and follow up on them to ensure to cancellations or processing issues
- Create customer invoices in a timely manner for prompt payment of fees due, where
- Create receipts for delivered items or
- Review periodically to ensure that all payments received via third party payment processors are what are being deposited into our
- Review company’s monthly payroll and prepare monthly payroll statutory deductions such as NSSF, NHIF and PAYE for payment within statutory
- Key contact on all local laws and regulations for tax and compliance
- Preparing quarterly VAT and PAYE returns and submitting these within statutory
- Work with all third-party payment processors to resolve payment issues in a prompt manner and create an internal ticket to track until resolved.
- Overall month end closure activities, including various reconciliations to ensure that financial reports are submitted to the group within 8 working days of the month end.
- Ensure all utility payments, leases, loans, insurance policies are paid on time to avoid
- Preparation of annual/monthly budget and assess expenditure to determine where opportunities may exist for cost saving.
- Generate weekly analysis report of P$L and balance sheet per
- Ensure all employees and contractors are paid no later than the 25th of each
- Develop a system to effectively track outstanding customers
- Ensure financial projections for income are exceeded while expenses are
- Monitoring of the prepared budgets to ensure that spend is per budget, as well as analyzing and explaining causes of variances / deviations, if any, from budgeted figures.
- Ensure funds are always available to facilitate quick shipments of imports along with necessary customs and clearing
- Work with other teams and management to achieve company goal of ensuring payments are made through payment
- Where necessary, work hand in hand with other departments to purchase, update, process, ship, clear and deliver
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting or commerce or its equivalent
- Must have CPA/ACCA qualification.
- Knowledgeable in Accounting software, especially QuickBooks/
- Strong financial management
- High level of professionalism and integrity, with good moral character
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Superb interpersonal skills, including the ability to quickly build rapport with both customers and
- Able to work comfortably in a fast-paced environment
How to apply
Interested applicants should write an email to careers@aquantuo.com with the subject of the email being FINANCE KENYA. Ensure that you attach your CV and other supporting documents
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>