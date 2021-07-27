Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sanergy is an award-winning social venture that builds healthy, prosperous communities by making hygienic sanitation accessible and affordable in Africa’s urban informal settlements. Our systems-based approach to solving the sanitation crisis involves five key steps: we build a dense network of contextually-appropriate, affordable, desirable non-sewered sanitation solutions. We partner with residents and governments to identify locations and financing models for implementation. We provide critical support services – such as access to finance, business analytics, training and aspirational marketing and branding. We collect the waste regularly and safely remove it from the community for treatment. We convert the waste into valuable end products, such as organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein, which we sell to Kenyan farms. We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization. We currently seek a Junior Financial Analyst

Responsibilities

Develop a process for tracking and monitoring new budget performance against development targets.

Undertake regular monitoring of the consolidated Team’s budgets in close coordination with Team Managers, ensuring alignment with planned budget targets and flagging issues on a monthly basis

Contribute to Teams’ strategy and work plan to maximize Sanergy’s financial and social returns on investment and advisory

Assist business units at Sanergy to build their growth & profitability models.

Support teams to understand, monitor, and control key business metrics to achieve success.

Extract data from internal, manipulate and present the data in a variety of formats for a variety of audiences to a high degree of accuracy and consistency. Will also be the ‘go-to’ person for data for all operational/ resource support work for the teams that will be requested by management teams. Prepare progress reports and any other documentation or materials required. Preparation of sections of documents and submissions as inputs into business plans and work program agreements, mid-year and retrospective and mid-year reviews, etc.;

Understanding of financial statements and accounting principles to conduct financial analysis and prepare reports to explain financial ratios and their implications on the operations of Sanergy.

Liaise and interact effectively with managers at senior levels and respond effectively to inquiries for diverse situations that require tact and pragmatic problem-solving skills.

Under the guidance of the Corporate Finance Manager, advise teams on the company context, Sanergy role, strategic fit, objectives, local markets, pipe-line, and portfolio.

Assist the planning manager with overall operations management, planning, and monitoring of deliverables so as to ensure timely and quality delivery of the work program as budgeted while maintaining a high degree of discretion and professionalism.

Provide any other assistance needed by the Finance Manager for the day-to-day coordination of activities

Maintain a good working knowledge of current advisory and investment operations and respond quickly to queries from management and staff

Construct and maintain reports to analyze and report on operational and development impact performance.

Qualifications

Minimum of one to two years experience as a junior financial analyst, or in a similar role

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, accounting, or economics, or any finance-related degree

Critical thinking and problem-solving abilities

Data analytics and good IT skills – MS Access, Excel, Power-Point, accounting software, financial modelling, and analysis applications

Good interpersonal skills, detail-oriented, self-motivated and organized

Good research, quantitative, and analytical skills

Good communication and presentation skills – verbal and oral

Ability to prioritize task, multitask, and work in a fast-paced environment

How to Apply

Click Here To Apply