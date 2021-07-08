Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Financial Analyst

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Type: Full Time

Salary: KES

The Company: An infant logistics company that provides customized freight services for individuals, small and large businesses. We are looking for an individual to fill the role of Financial Analyst. They will be responsible for the day to day accounting operations as well analyzing and reporting the company’s finances.

Responsibilities.

Ensure daily updates of QuickBooks with transactions from all sources i: e bank accounts, MPESA etc.

Track all accounts payable, Account’s receivables and reconcile payments made in; Cellulant, Bank, Mobile Money Deposits – Checks, cash etc.

Execute concierge purchase requests within 15 minutes from when notified and follow up on them to ensure to cancellations or processing issues occur.

Create customer invoices in a timely manner for prompt payment of fees due, where needed.

Create receipts for delivered items or payments.

Review periodically to ensure that all payments received via third party payment processors are what are being deposited into our accounts.

Review company’s monthly payroll and prepare monthly payroll statutory deductions such as NSSF, NHIF and PAYE for payment within statutory deadlines.

Key contact on all local laws and regulations for tax and compliance purposes.

Preparing quarterly VAT and PAYE returns and submitting these within statutory deadlines.

Work with all third-party payment processors to resolve payment issues in a prompt manner and create an internal ticket to track until resolved.

Overall month end closure activities, including various reconciliations to ensure that financial reports are submitted to the group within 8 working days of the month end.

Ensure all utility payments, leases, loans, insurance policies are paid on time to avoid penalties.

Preparation of annual/monthly budget and assess expenditure to determine where opportunities may exist for cost saving.

Generate weekly analysis report of P$L and balance sheet per shipment.

Ensure all employees and contractors are paid no later than the 25 th of each month.

of each month. Develop a system to effectively track outstanding customers payments.

Ensure financial projections for income are exceeded while expenses are minimized.

Monitoring of the prepared budgets to ensure that spend is per budget, as well as analyzing and explaining causes of variances / deviations, if any, from budgeted figures.

Ensure funds are always available to facilitate quick shipments of imports along with necessary customs and clearing fees.

Work with other teams and management to achieve company goal of ensuring payments are made through payment processor.

Where necessary, work hand in hand with other departments to purchase, update, process, ship, clear and deliver packages.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or commerce or its equivalent

Must have CPA/ACCA qualification.

Knowledgeable in Accounting software, especially QuickBooks/ Excel.

Strong financial management skills.

High level of professionalism and integrity, with good moral character

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Superb interpersonal skills, including the ability to quickly build rapport with both customers and suppliers.

Able to work comfortably in a fast-paced environment.

How to apply

Interested applicants should write an email to careers@aquantuo.com with the subject of the email being FINANCIAL ANALYST POSITION. Ensure that you attach your CV and other supporting documents.