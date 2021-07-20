Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position title: Financial Accountant – (Accounts Payable)

Reports to: Head of Accounting

Supervises: N/A

Career Level: Professional Level 1



Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Major function:

To analyze financial information and prepare financial reports; to determine or maintain record of assets, liabilities, profit and loss, tax liability, or other financial activities within the organization.

Responsibilities

Management of accounts payables

Review all invoices & ensure that all necessary support documentations are provided prior to posting in the accounting ledger

Make payments to suppliers through the organization’s banking platform in accordance with WW-Kenya finance policy

Carry out supplier reconciliation on a monthly basis and resolve any disputes within the shortest time possible

Management of Staff advances

Prepares and verifies travel documentation and payments of staff advance and other allowances related to project activities

Reviews staff surrenders for accuracy & completeness before posting into the organization’s accounting software

Carry out monthly staff account reconciliation & issue staff account statements on a monthly basis

Asset Management

Carry out monthly deprecation run

Update Fixed Asset Register

Carry out reconciliation of FAR and the General ledger

Process monthly amortization of prepayment accounts

Treasury management

Prepares bank reconciliations for HQ accounts

Ensures that the bank accounts have adequate cash balances by preparing monthly cash forecasts.

Bank liaison-the accountant will be responsible for communication between the bank and the organization for certain activities such as; opening & closing of accounts, updating of bank signatories and setting up users to online platforms …. etc.

Sending daily forex rates to staff and updating the same in SAP

Verify all petty cash vouchers for accuracy & completeness

Post petty cash expenses in the accounting ledger

Prepare a monthly reconciliation of the petty cash

Payroll Management

Process payroll payments upon receipt from P&C team

Post payroll expenses in SAP on a monthly basis

Processes statutory payment based on instructions and ensures all necessary approvals are sought and statutory deductions submitted on time including online I Tax filing.

Filing & Archiving

Ensure that all payment vouchers, bank reconciliation statements, communications/ letters to Banks, NGO board and other regulatory authorities are archived as per organization’s filing system.

Qualifications

Bachelor degree in Business Administration or Business Commerce with specialization in accounting or finance.

Professional qualification in CPA III and/or ACCA part 2.

3 years of experience in projects finance and accounting & reporting;

Experienced in financial budgeting and strategy; business evaluation and advice, risk management and corporate governance, managed statutory requirements¸ financial accounting and reporting;

Key Skills/ Competencies

Strong financial management and corporate risks management skills;

Interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate effectively at all levels;

Demonstrated initiative and the ability to work effectively within resource and time constraints;

Capacity Building & Training skills

Working Relationships

Internal: Interacts with Heads of functions and all WWF -Kenya staff.

External: Interacts with WWF INT Staff, WWF Network, Service Providers and suppliers, Regulatory Bodies and Other Conservation Agencies.

This job description covers the main tasks. Other tasks may be assigned as necessary according to organisational needs.

How to Apply

Please apply with your CV and cover letter as one file with the Job Title of Position Applied for on the subject line to: hresource@wwfkenya.org to be received no later than 20th July, 2021. We will not accept applications without a CV and cover letter.

Work permit restrictions may apply.

WWF is an equal opportunity employer and committed to having a diverse workforce