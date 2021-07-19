Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Title: Finance Officer

Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities 

∙ Ensuring effective administration of petty cash. 

∙ Posting of cash sales/expenses in the system 

∙ Handle regular cash book reconciliations. 

∙ Ensure financial transactions are properly recorded and entered theaccounting systems. 

∙ Handling the budgeting process in liaison with the financial controller ∙ Daily sales ledger and creditors ledger accounts reconciliation. ∙ Preparation of daily and monthly reports. 

∙ Ensuring regular invoicing, receive and receipt money. ∙ Undertaking daily banking functions and bank reconciliations. ∙ Carrying out stock takes. 

∙ Receiving and verifying goods. 

∙ Preparation of consultancy fees. 

∙ Provide any other accounting and clerical support to the accounting department 

Qualification and Key Competencies 

∙ Must be a CPA(K) finalist; degree in accounting/ finance will be anadvantage 

∙ Minimum 3 (three) years’ relevant work experience preferably in a hospital setting. 

∙ Computer proficiency in MS Office and financial software. ∙ The ability to analyse, interpret and comment on policy rules  andregulations. 

∙ Excellent communication skills, teamwork and building partnerships. ∙ Confidentiality is critical. 

∙ Certificate of Good Conduct.

How to Apply 

∙ Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit online application form on; 

Click here to apply

∙ Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV. 

∙ We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any  recruitment agency. 

∙ We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. ∙ Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

