Title: Finance Officer

Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities

∙ Ensuring effective administration of petty cash.

∙ Posting of cash sales/expenses in the system

∙ Handle regular cash book reconciliations.

∙ Ensure financial transactions are properly recorded and entered theaccounting systems.

∙ Handling the budgeting process in liaison with the financial controller ∙ Daily sales ledger and creditors ledger accounts reconciliation. ∙ Preparation of daily and monthly reports.

∙ Ensuring regular invoicing, receive and receipt money. ∙ Undertaking daily banking functions and bank reconciliations. ∙ Carrying out stock takes.

∙ Receiving and verifying goods.

∙ Preparation of consultancy fees.

∙ Provide any other accounting and clerical support to the accounting department

Qualification and Key Competencies

∙ Must be a CPA(K) finalist; degree in accounting/ finance will be anadvantage

∙ Minimum 3 (three) years’ relevant work experience preferably in a hospital setting.

∙ Computer proficiency in MS Office and financial software. ∙ The ability to analyse, interpret and comment on policy rules andregulations.

∙ Excellent communication skills, teamwork and building partnerships. ∙ Confidentiality is critical.

∙ Certificate of Good Conduct.

How to Apply

∙ Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit online application form on;

Click here to apply

∙ Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.

∙ We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.

∙ We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. ∙ Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted