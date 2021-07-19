Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title: Finance Officer
Location: Nairobi
Duties and Responsibilities
∙ Ensuring effective administration of petty cash.
∙ Posting of cash sales/expenses in the system
∙ Handle regular cash book reconciliations.
∙ Ensure financial transactions are properly recorded and entered theaccounting systems.
∙ Handling the budgeting process in liaison with the financial controller ∙ Daily sales ledger and creditors ledger accounts reconciliation. ∙ Preparation of daily and monthly reports.
∙ Ensuring regular invoicing, receive and receipt money. ∙ Undertaking daily banking functions and bank reconciliations. ∙ Carrying out stock takes.
∙ Receiving and verifying goods.
∙ Preparation of consultancy fees.
∙ Provide any other accounting and clerical support to the accounting department
Qualification and Key Competencies
∙ Must be a CPA(K) finalist; degree in accounting/ finance will be anadvantage
∙ Minimum 3 (three) years’ relevant work experience preferably in a hospital setting.
∙ Computer proficiency in MS Office and financial software. ∙ The ability to analyse, interpret and comment on policy rules andregulations.
∙ Excellent communication skills, teamwork and building partnerships. ∙ Confidentiality is critical.
∙ Certificate of Good Conduct.
How to Apply
∙ Interested candidates are requested to fill and submit online application form on;
∙ Ensure to upload all your certificates and CV.
∙ We as an institution are conducting the interviews as we receive the applications and have not engaged the services of any recruitment agency.
∙ We do not charge fees at any stage of our recruitment process. ∙ Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>