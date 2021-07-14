Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



TRADE FINANCE OFFICER

Job Purpose

Reporting to the Head of Trade Finance, the position is part of the team that is responsible for the implementation of the Trade Finance strategy, growth of trade finance income and business volumes through effective management of the trade finance portfolio whilst ensuring high level of customer satisfaction and compliance of internal procedures and operational controls.

Qualifications

Bachelors degree in finance or any other business related course.

Diploma in banking/finance or CPA (Kl holder.

Five to six years commercial banking experience of which at least four years of procedure development in trade finance is a must.

Experience in structuring and implementing trade finance transactions.

Strong knowledge of trade finance, local corporate banking market and vision about future direction and market sensitives.

Strong analytical and interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Please send your application letter, CV andcopies of your academic papers to humanresource@devbank.com