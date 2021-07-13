Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Institute of Management is the hub of management and leadership excellence providing the highest quality professional and institutional development programs for greater growth and expanded opportunities. Our mission is to steer and champion excellence, integrity and competitiveness in individuals and organizations throughout Africa and beyond.

The Institute hereby seeks to recruit results-oriented and self-driven experienced professional to join our team for the position of: FINANCE OFFICER.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The position will be responsible for overseeing accounts receivables, creditors’ management, taxation, treasury management and ensuring compliance to the statutory requirements as well as ensuring that internal controls are adequate.

Responsibilities

Deputise The Head of Finance

Management of credit control function to ensure the revenues are well captured in the system to manage cash flow.

Management of creditors to ensure that payments are done in a timely manner.

Ensure proper management of funds through preparation of monthly and weekly forecasts to maintain the Institute’s sound liquidity and reputation.

Supervise bank reconciliations to ensure data is properly captured and all transactions are in order.

Management of fixed assets, policies and procedures to ensure employees have a conducive working environment and customer satisfaction. They can also be used as collateral in case the Institute requires extra funding.

Carry out project related financial planning to ensure utilisation of funds.

Train and develop departmental staff in liaison with Human Resource through carrying out a training needs assessment to enhance their skills and competence.

Deal with external customers such as auditors, banks, service providers and suppliers to ensure compliance and seamless information flow.

Ensure all insurance policies are in place to safeguard assets and staff of the Institute.

Supervise proper book keeping and filing to ensure all transactions are captured well.

Tax planning and management for compliance with the regulator to avoid penalties.

KEY SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Financial Accounting

Management Accounting

Reporting

Taxation

5. Reconciliation

6. Budget and Planning

7. Stakeholder Relationship Management

8. Computer Literacy

9. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Qualifications

Five (5) years’ of relevant experience

Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution

Be a CPA finalist and a Member of ICPAK

How to Apply

Interested candidates are advised to send an Application letter in MS Word format to the email address: recruitment@kim.ac.ke to reach us by 14th July 2021.

In addition, please attach a curriculum vitae that contains details of your qualifications, experience and positions held relevant to this role. Include your day and evening telephone numbers, email address, names and address of three professional referees.

NB: Late applications will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. KIM is an equal opportunity employer.