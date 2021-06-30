Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency is a State Corporation established under Legal Notice No. 110 of August 9th, 2019. It is mandated to promote and brand Kenyan exports

worldwide.





Job Specification

The duties and responsibilities of the officer will entail: –

Preparing annual budgets and provide technical support to technical departments during the budget making process.

Assisting other departmental and sectional managers in the management of their budgets through provision of reliable up-to-date financial information.

Preparing monthly, quarterly and annual management reports to management.

Managing the commitments and expenditures within available budgetary provisions.

Monitoring expenditure of projects and programmes on a periodic basis.

Preparing fiscal reports and follow up disbursement of funds from National treasury and other financing agencies; and

Participating in Resource Mobilization initiatives of the Agency.





Person Specifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have at least: –

A minimum of four (4) years relevant work experience in a position in the Public Service or Private Sector;

Bachelors Degree in Commerce Business Administration, Business Management (Finance option) or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Minimum KCSE C+ (plus) or its equivalent;

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or Associate of Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA);

Membership in good standing of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or any other recognized professional body;

Supervisory course lasting not less than 2 weeks;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and





Key Competencies

Proficiency in IT

Strong analytical skills

Strong communication and reporting skills

Team player

Demonstrated competence in work performance.





Application Requirements

Candidates must fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya and must attach the following documents on the application.

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. (DCI)

Clearance/ Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board. (HELB)

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority. (KRA)

Shortlisted candidates will also be expected to obtain clearance from the Ethics and Anti – Corruption Commission. (EACC)





How to Apply

All duly completed Job Application Forms should be submitted to careers@brand.ke attaching copies of certificates, National ID, relevant documents and testimonials not later than Friday 23rd July, 2021 at 5.00pm.

An attractive remuneration package commensurate with the responsibilities of the position will be offered to the right candidates.

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Persons living with HIV/AIDs, disabilities and women are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.