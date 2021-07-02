Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: FINANCE MANAGER

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: MANUFACTURING

SALARY: KSHS 200,000.00

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

SUMMARY

The Finance Manager will play a vital role in maintaining the financial standing of the company. The ideal candidate will be in charge of managing company finances and help determine financial strategy and policy, and managing financial risks in the organization.

Responsibilities

Implement financial plans for the company

To lead and manage a finance team in the production of high quality financial management information, income and expenditure, for the company.

To streamline the finance department and introduce policies, measures and controls to ensure smooth running of the department

Advising on investment activities and provide strategies that the company should take

Maintaining the financial health of the organization

Conduct reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction opportunities.

Oversee operations of the finance department, set goals and objectives, and design a framework for these to be met.

Manage the preparation of the company’s budget.

Liaise with auditors to ensure appropriate monitoring of company finances is maintained.

Correspond with various other departments, discussing company plans and agreeing on future paths to be taken

To provide a high quality financial management reporting service with a focus on

Identifying trends, risks and opportunities and communicating these to the Directors.

Attend key meetings to lead discussions on the financial performance of the company.

To develop robust financial forecasting strategies for the company.

To ensure financial policies and strategies are monitored for accuracy and assumptions are deliverable.

To lead on the development and assessment of corporate wide cost improvement measures.

Key Skills & Experience

A fully Qualified Accountant e.g. ACCA/ CPA finalist

Degree in Finance, or Business related

8-15 years previous experience managing finances in a busy organization, preferable an FMCG

Possess good Finance Management and Reporting skills

Extensive understanding of financial trends both within the company and general market patterns

Proficient user of finance software

Strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills

Able to manage, guide and lead employees to ensure appropriate financial processes are being used

A solid understanding of financial statistics and accounting principles

How to Apply

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to careers@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.