Job Description/Requirements

Background

Hewa Tele Limited is part of a group of companies that share a vision of providing innovative health solutions through cost effective and evidence-based methods. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Center for Public Health and Development (CPHD) group, a non-profit organization. Hewa Tele’s mission is to provide affordable medical Oxygen in Sub-Saharan Africa to avert preventable deaths.

The intern will be placed in the Finance & Procurement division, reporting to the Group Finance, Procurement &IT Manager. The intern will be trained to support the division in attainment of the enlisted matters.

Key Responsibilities

Processing payments

Receipting

Preparation and submission of statutory deductions

Entering data into Navision daily transactions and monthly journal vouchers with great accuracy

Maintaining petty cash register

Perform detailed filling of documents so that they can be retrieved and audited

Record accounts payable and Accounts receivables

Reconcile bank statements through the system

Track bank deposits and payments

Keep accurate records for all daily transactions.

Assist with budget preparation

Participate in financial audits

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

A Business related degree.

CPA Part 2

Navision software skills

Desired Attributes

Attention to detail

Ability to meet deadlines

Thorough understanding of industry practices

Strong communication and writing skills

A team player

A person of integrity and who can uphold confidentiality

How To Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should submit their application and CV with 3 professional referees through: hr@cphdev.org to reach us not later than Friday, July 09, 2021. Subject line; Hewa Tele Credit Intern Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.