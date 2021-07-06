Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Description/Requirements
Background
Hewa Tele Limited is part of a group of companies that share a vision of providing innovative health solutions through cost effective and evidence-based methods. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Center for Public Health and Development (CPHD) group, a non-profit organization. Hewa Tele’s mission is to provide affordable medical Oxygen in Sub-Saharan Africa to avert preventable deaths.
The intern will be placed in the Finance & Procurement division, reporting to the Group Finance, Procurement &IT Manager. The intern will be trained to support the division in attainment of the enlisted matters.
Key Responsibilities
- Processing payments
- Receipting
- Preparation and submission of statutory deductions
- Entering data into Navision daily transactions and monthly journal vouchers with great accuracy
- Maintaining petty cash register
- Perform detailed filling of documents so that they can be retrieved and audited
- Record accounts payable and Accounts receivables
- Reconcile bank statements through the system
- Track bank deposits and payments
- Keep accurate records for all daily transactions.
- Assist with budget preparation
- Participate in financial audits
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A Business related degree.
- CPA Part 2
- Navision software skills
Desired Attributes
- Attention to detail
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Thorough understanding of industry practices
- Strong communication and writing skills
- A team player
- A person of integrity and who can uphold confidentiality
How To Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should submit their application and CV with 3 professional referees through: hr@cphdev.org to reach us not later than Friday, July 09, 2021. Subject line; Hewa Tele Credit Intern Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
