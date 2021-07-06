Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Description/Requirements

Background

Hewa Tele Limited is part of a group of companies that share a vision of providing innovative health solutions through cost effective and evidence-based methods. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Center for Public Health and Development (CPHD) group, a non-profit organization. Hewa Tele’s mission is to provide affordable medical Oxygen in Sub-Saharan Africa to avert preventable deaths.

The intern will be placed in the Finance & Procurement division, reporting to the Group Finance, Procurement &IT Manager. The intern will be trained to support the division in attainment of the enlisted matters.

Key Responsibilities

  • Processing payments
  • Receipting
  • Preparation and submission of statutory deductions
  • Entering data into Navision daily transactions and monthly journal vouchers with great accuracy
  • Maintaining petty cash register
  • Perform detailed filling of documents so that they can be retrieved and audited
  • Record accounts payable and Accounts receivables
  • Reconcile bank statements through the system
  • Track bank deposits and payments
  • Keep accurate records for all daily transactions.
  • Assist with budget preparation
  • Participate in financial audits

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A Business related degree.
  • CPA Part 2
  • Navision software skills

Desired Attributes

  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to meet deadlines
  • Thorough understanding of industry practices
  • Strong communication and writing skills
  • A team player
  • A person of integrity and who can uphold confidentiality

How To Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should submit their application and CV with 3 professional referees through: hr@cphdev.org to reach us not later than Friday, July 09, 2021. Subject line; Hewa Tele Credit Intern Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

