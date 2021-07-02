Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing: Sat, 31 Jul 2021

Location: Ruiru

BURN is looking for a highly motivated Finance Intern who thrives in high pressure environment, who should be able to focus on developing and streamlining procedures and finding innovative and cost-effective solutions. He/she should also possess strong teamwork and multitasking skills and can complete task on a timely manner and meet expected targets.

Responsibilities

Daily posting of Kopo Kopo Project cash receipts that are in Till no. 580871, Till no.5270489 and Till no.5270517 in the ERP system.

Mapping all Project cash receipts from Kopo kopo to customer invoices.

Support in the retrieval of documentations and scanning of the same as may be required by donors from time to time.

Support in reviewing documentations and confirm if they are in line with donor’s requirements and regulations.

Support in filing documents in line with all financial reports submitted to the donor, ensuring all invoices/receipts have been stamped PAID/POSTED in readiness of projects audits from time to time.

Any other duties that he/she may be assigned from time to time.

Skills and Experience.

One Year Work experience .

Team Player.

Good communication skills.

Attentive to details.

Computer Literate.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

How to Apply

Apply for the job here