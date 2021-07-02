Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Closing: Sat, 31 Jul 2021
Location: Ruiru
BURN is looking for a highly motivated Finance Intern who thrives in high pressure environment, who should be able to focus on developing and streamlining procedures and finding innovative and cost-effective solutions. He/she should also possess strong teamwork and multitasking skills and can complete task on a timely manner and meet expected targets.
Responsibilities
- Daily posting of Kopo Kopo Project cash receipts that are in Till no. 580871, Till no.5270489 and Till no.5270517 in the ERP system.
- Mapping all Project cash receipts from Kopo kopo to customer invoices.
- Support in the retrieval of documentations and scanning of the same as may be required by donors from time to time.
- Support in reviewing documentations and confirm if they are in line with donor’s requirements and regulations.
- Support in filing documents in line with all financial reports submitted to the donor, ensuring all invoices/receipts have been stamped PAID/POSTED in readiness of projects audits from time to time.
- Any other duties that he/she may be assigned from time to time.
Skills and Experience.
- One Year Work experience.
- Team Player.
- Good communication skills.
- Attentive to details.
- Computer Literate.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree
How to Apply
