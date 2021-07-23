Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Finance Controller-East Africa

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Category: Finance & Accounting

Experience Level: Experienced Professional

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent & Pensionable

Level: Director

Who are we and what do we stand for?

When you work for Schneider Electric you work for a company that is passionate about its people. Our people vision says, Great people make Schneider Electric a

great company. We are proud to promote purpose, diversity, inclusion, learning and work-life integration – we’re a great place to work and we are continually striving to be the best place to work!

Your Mission

Reporting to the Chief Finance Officer, East Africa you will be responsible for managing accounting records, evaluating and managing risk, ensuring compliance with regulations, publishing financial statements, overseeing accounting operations, analyzing financial data, monitoring expenditure, forecasting and budgeting, coordinating auditing processes, and ensuring accuracy of financial information.

We are looking for a results-driven and confident Financial Controller to manage and improve our organization’s financial performance and direct our accounting operations .Your strategic planning and exceptional numerical proficiency as a Financial Controller will aid our organization in maintaining positive revenue and financial growth, formulating sound financial strategies, implementing proper internal controls, achieving organizational targets, and developing financial plans that support organizational strategy.

Your Role

Support the country president as finance business partner

Managing the local & group consolidated financial reports.

Analyzing financial data.

Monitoring internal controls.

Leading forecasting & budgeting processes.

Managing financial transactions.

Streamlining accounting functions and operations.

Developing plans for financial growth.

Evaluating and managing risk.

Coordinating audit processes.

About You

Education

Bachelor’s degree in accounting; finance or related

CPA, ACCA Qualifications

Master’s Degree in Accounting or equivalent is an added advantage

Experience

At least 10 years’ experience in accounting/finance.

Must have an audit background.

Working experience in a multinational environment is highly desired

Experience in working with multiple legal entities under different legal umbrellas

Experience with financial reporting requirements

SAP, Navision Experience

Knowledge and Skills

Solid Accounting Knowledge.

Solid Knowledge in Taxation and legal framework.

SAP, Navision proficient

Flexibility, capacity to listen and learn, open minded

Sound knowledge of accounting fundamentals.

Ability to work in network and in group in an international environment, in a collaborative way

Well organized and well structured

Clear & synthetic communication

Analytical skills.

Compliance oriented.

Strong leadership qualities.

Excellent interpersonal skills

Benefits

Schneider Electric believes in rewarding and recognizing employees who contribute to the success of the Company. Our rewards programs are designed for employees who are aligned to our strategy, engaged and successfully contributing to the organizational goals. These philosophies, as well as our desire to care for you and your family, form the basis of our Total Rewards offer.

How to Apply

Send your applications to careers.ea@se.com