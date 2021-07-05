Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title: Finance Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
To support in provision of sound financial and grants management to the department as part of AMURT’s execution of its mandate to partners.
Responsibilities
- Receipt of cash and cheques and acknowledgement of funds using AMURT’s accounting systems.
- Receipt of invoices and processing of payments using AMURT’s accounting systems.
- Management of office petty cash, its replenishment, charging to various use projects and staff Imp rests for trips and cash for office usage.
- Receipt of requests from the filed-on activities for support, arrange them appropriately, verify completeness of the documentation and accuracy of the reports and give feedback to the respective finance officers for action.
- Maintaining records on all incoming invoices, cheques dispatched and assets movement to ensure accuracy, completeness and traceability are duly complied to as stipulated in the finance manual.
- Filling of accounting documents in line with the accounting recording and system codes.
- Support the SFO where called upon to support in processing the organization payroll and management of 3rd party obligations i.e. HELB, NHIF and NSSF using a payroll software availed in the organization.
- Preparing and submitting of statutory returns as per requirement both in documentation and within the stipulated legal times both for the month and annual returns.
- Support project accountants in cash books maintenance, bank reconciliations and preparation of the monthly report.
- Support in preparation of budgets and cash flow statements both for implementing projects and HQ when called upon to do so.
- Support in Logistics planning on activities, finances, and other related areas concerning implementation and reporting of projects.
- Support the finance and Admin office in assets verification both at the HQ and field level.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in commerce/ accounting with 3 years of experience in project accounting.
- Must be a certified accountant for the last three years.
- Knowledge and experience working in donor funded projects.
- Strong writing and communication skills.
- Evidence of previous generation of quality and timely project financial reports.
- High level of integrity, values, ethics and competence.
- Demonstrate high level of creativity, innovation and analytical thinking.
- Knowledge in donor compliant, budget reviews and analysis.
How to Apply
All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org indicating current and expected Salary. Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number FINANCE /ASST /O7/2021 as the email subject. Interview will be done on a rolling basis and Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>