Closing date: July 9, 2021

Land O’Lakes Venture37 is 501(c)(3) nonprofit helping communities around the world build economies by strengthening local agriculture, helping businesses create jobs and linking farmers to markets. Since 1981, we have implemented over 300 dairy, livestock and crops development programs in nearly 80 countries — growing farmer, cooperative and commercial businesses along the way.

Land O’Lakes Venture37 Kenya is seeking to recruit for Finance Assistant position. The Finance Assistant will support the day-to-day operations of the Finance Department including but not limited to accounting and finance, admin, procurement, HR and programmatic support services.

Specific responsibilities includes.

Preparations of monthly financial reports including cashbooks, payment vouchers, bank reconciliations, balance sheets among others

Preparing and maintaining all the books of accounts. This includes assisting with month end closing processes and general journal entries.

Maintain internal control system which ensures vouchers processed are matched and completed, transactions are correctly recorded and travel claims, are duly processed

Maintains accurate and up-to-date human resource files, records, and documentation

Assist with the preparation of the monthly budget projections, monitoring expenditures, budget variance and report the same to Finance Manager

Follow up outstanding bank transactions and accounts payable to ensure payments are received in good time

Ensure that all procurement are completed on time and filed accordingly

Assist in preparation of project bid documents, evaluation reports and requests for proposals for consulting services.

Follow up on staff advances to ensure timely retirement

Maintenance of filing systems for consultants, grantees, payment vouchers, receipts, bank statements

Any other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business/Higher Diploma Business Administration or related.

And or CPA part 2 or ACCA part 2

Work Experience: minimum 1 years Finance experience preferable in INGO/NGO.

HOW TO APPLYInterested applicants should submit 1 page application letter and maximum 4-page CV electronically via email to Recruitment.landolakesV37@gmail.com on or before 9th July 2021 at 2.00pm EAT.

The CV and application letter should be in pdf and combined into one document. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and is open to Kenya Nationals only