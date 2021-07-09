Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: July 28, 2021

Oxford Policy Management is seeking a Finance and Administrative Officer for its Kenya office. This is currently anticipated to be a 12 month contract with the possibility of an extension.

As a core member of the OPM Kenya Team, the Finance and Administrative Officer is responsible for overall delivery of financial and administrative support to the Kenya office and project operations teams ensuring the proper use of financial resources according to established procedures.

This is an exciting role that will ask the successful post-holder to oversee various day-to-day office operations, perform ad-hoc project and finance administration tasks and own accountability for ensuring compliance with clients, OPM and statutory requirements.

Key responsibilities include but are not limited to financial management, office administration and project administration.

What will I be doing day-to-day?

Financial Management:

Ensuring payments are made on a timely basis in compliance with OPM’s policies and procedures and local legal requirements. This includes understanding and applying all taxes in compliance with local legislation

Preparing and submitting local statutory accounts in compliance with local legal requirements.

Preparing and submitting local tax returns in compliance with local legal requirements

Preparing/reviewing payroll calculations

Accurately recording all financial transactions and uploading data to OPM UK financial system (SUN) in accordance with month end and year end timetables.

Ensuring the accuracy of all financial balances and that they are supported by appropriate documentation

Managing local cash flow requirements in accordance with OPM’s policies and procedures

Retaining financial records in accordance with local legislation and OPM’s document retention policy

Coordinate with internal Finance Controller and external auditors on corporate and project audits.

Coordination with Bank for operational requirements and managing online banking procedures and be an Agent on the office bank accounts.

To manage any other finance process and/or systems as reasonably requested by the line manager.

Office Administration:

Support daily office procedures such as ensuring that office safety and security measures are adhered to.

Ensure OPM and relevant regulations are adhered to in all procurements of goods and services.

Manage and monitor all procured assets to ensure proper inventory and physical management of assets;

Routinely place orders to replenish office supplies;

Manage the filing, storage and security of documents;

Monitor property leases, relevant insurances, telephone and internet services and utilities to ensure timely payment;

Act as OPM’s local contact for security and ensure the application of security standard operating procedures and compliance with OPM’s security and duty of care requirements

Project Administration:

Set up new suppliers in line with Legal Dept processes

Preparation of draft subcontracts and subcontract amendments under the direction of the (Assistant) Project Manager

Maintaining a subcontract tracker

Providing logistical support for projects including; arranging flights, accommodation, visa applications, work permits, work permits in accordance with HR procedures and processes,

Checking and processing staff claims, advances, expenses, and external invoices

Assisting the (assistant) project manager with forecasting, managing budget and ‘rebudgeting’ as required

Essential educational qualifications, relevant experience and requested skills.

The right to work in Kenya and ability to be based in Kenya at time of applying

An undergraduate (Bachelors) degree in Accounting, Finance, Public or Business Administration, or related field OR university degree in another field combined with a professional qualification in accounting or finance (CPA/CIA or equivalent).

Demonstrable and proven work experience (more than 5 years would be an advantage) as an Administrative and Finance Officer or similar role

Experience with office management software such as MS Office (MS Excel and MS Word, specifically)

Strong organization skills with a problem-solving attitude

Solid knowledge of office procedures

Attention to detail

Good written and verbal communication skills and good working knowledge of English

How to Apply

If you meet the essential skills and requirements above, we would really like to hear from you. Please apply via the portal on the Oxford Policy Management website by the closing date specified but we do encourage early applications if possible. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Website to apply: https://www.opml.co.uk/work-with-us/careers