Kitui County Textile Centre (KICOTEC) is a County Corporation established under the Kitui County Corporation Act, 2019.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified Kenyans for the positions shown below.

FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION MANAGER – KCT “03”: ONE POST – V/NO. 2/2021 Salary Scale: 85,110 – 119,730 p.m.

House Allowance: Ksh. 21,000 p.m.

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 12, 000 p.m.

Annual Leave:30 working days per financial year.

Terms of Service: Three (3) years renewable contract.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Finance and Administration Manager will be responsible for:

Managing the Revenue Generation Process to ensure competitiveness, profitability and sustainability of the Corporation;

Ensuring compliance with regulatory authorities on finance related matters;

Developing and implementing office administrative and personnel systems;

Advising on compliance by the Corporation or its entities with the Kitui County Corporation Act, Public Finance Management Act 2012 and any other relevant law;

Designing and developing revenue generation systems and procedures;

Developing and ensuring the implementation of an effective internal control system for prudent financial management;

Reviewing financial accounting reports for adequacy and appropriateness;

Advising on financial risk profile of the Corporation; and

Coordinating the preparation of guidelines relevant to revenue generation, enhancement, administration and debt

Qualifications

Have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance Options) Business Administration, Economics or its equivalent from a university recognized in Kenya;

Have at least ten (10) years post qualification experience in Financial Management/ Revenue mobilization, five (5) of which should have been in a senior position or at a top management level in the Public Service or Private Sector, preferably in the Apparel Industry;

Be a Member of either the Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Institute of Certified Secretaries or Institute of Internal Auditors;

A relevant Master’s degree from a university recognized in Kenya will be an added advantage

NB: Applicants will be required to satisfy all the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and avail clearances from the following institutions:

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

How to Apply

To be considered, your application must be received by not later than 15th July 2021 and addressed to:

The Chairperson

Kitui County Textile Centre

(KICOTEC)Board of Directors

P.O Box 72 – 90200

KITUI

Or

Through the following email address: kicotec@kitui.go.ke . Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.