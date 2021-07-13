Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Kitui County Textile Centre (KICOTEC) is a County Corporation established under the Kitui County Corporation Act, 2019.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified Kenyans for the positions shown below.

FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION MANAGER – KCT “03”: ONE POST – V/NO. 2/2021 Salary Scale: 85,110 – 119,730 p.m.

House Allowance: Ksh. 21,000 p.m.

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 12, 000 p.m.

Annual Leave:30 working days per financial year.

Terms of Service: Three (3) years renewable contract.

 Responsibilities

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Finance and Administration Manager will be responsible for:

  • Managing the Revenue Generation Process to ensure competitiveness, profitability and sustainability of the Corporation;
  • Ensuring compliance with regulatory authorities on finance related matters;
  • Developing and implementing office administrative and personnel systems;
  • Advising on compliance by the Corporation or its entities with the Kitui County Corporation Act, Public Finance Management Act 2012 and any other relevant law;
  • Designing and developing revenue generation systems and procedures;
  • Developing and ensuring the implementation of an effective internal control system for prudent financial management;
  • Reviewing financial accounting reports for adequacy and appropriateness;
  • Advising on financial risk profile of the Corporation; and
  • Coordinating the preparation of guidelines relevant to revenue generation, enhancement, administration and debt

Qualifications

  • Have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance Options) Business Administration, Economics or its equivalent from a university recognized in Kenya;
  • Have at least ten (10) years post qualification experience in Financial Management/ Revenue mobilization, five (5) of which should have been in a senior position or at a top management level in the Public Service or Private Sector, preferably in the Apparel Industry;
  • Be a Member of either the Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Institute of Certified Secretaries or Institute of Internal Auditors;
  • A relevant Master’s degree from a university recognized in Kenya will be an added advantage

NB: Applicants will be required to satisfy all the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and avail clearances from the following institutions:

  • Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)
  • Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)
  • Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)
  • Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

How to Apply

To be considered, your application must be received by not later than 15th July 2021 and addressed to:

The Chairperson

Kitui County Textile Centre

(KICOTEC)Board of Directors

P.O Box 72 – 90200

KITUI

Or

Through the following email address: kicotec@kitui.go.ke . Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply