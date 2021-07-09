Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka that they risk losing the 2022 presidential election if they fail to unite as early as possible.

Raila and Kalonzo are yet to agree on who will fly the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential flag with only 13 months remaining to the duel.

On Thursday, Uhuru met the two leaders at State House, Nairobi, and urged them to unite if they want to defeat Deputy President William Ruto.

“The President urged the two principals to unite and stop abusing each other since they are losing the support they have from Kenyans,” said a source privy to the meeting.

The Head of State further urged the two to go out and convince Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula to join them and form a formidable alliance that will send Ruto to political oblivion in 2022.

Ruto has maintained that he will use the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to vie for the presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST