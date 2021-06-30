Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KEMRI –CCR PHRD clinical trials Project is currently looking for motivated individuals to fill in the following positions

Position: Field Officers (2Positions)KMR 8

Location: Thika

Reports to: Study Coordinator.

Purpose

To support community engagement activities, participant recruitment and retention activities for a research clinic team providing services to young and elderly in the general population.

Responsibilities

Work with the clinic team to identify and recruit eligible persons for study participation

Identify and support activities aimed at maintaining high retention of study participants

Conduct outreach activities in order to engage eligible participants

Attend and participate in trainings, team/staff meetings, and other events as needed.

Bring to the study teams’ attention any problems, challenges, observed in study activities

Perform other duties as assigned or required

Qualifications

Diploma in Counseling, Social work, Nursing or Clinical Medicine from a recognized Institution

Basic counseling

Basic IT and social media skills

Knowledge of non-communicable diseases care will be an added advantage

Minimum of 1 year experience with direct involvement in patient care or outreach- especially in non-communicable diseases clinics /centers

Peer support, outreach and coordination an added advantage

Should be familiar with the Ministry of Health systems

The eligible candidates will be based in Thika with frequent travel to sites within the Central region.

Terms of Employment

Employment is a one-year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements

Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees

Must include copies of academic and professional certificates

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org no later than 20th July, 2021.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.