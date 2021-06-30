Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

KEMRI –CCR PHRD clinical trials Project is currently looking for motivated individuals to fill in the following positions

Position: Field Officers (2Positions)KMR 8

Location:  Thika

Reports to:     Study Coordinator.

 Purpose

To support community engagement activities, participant recruitment and retention activities for a research clinic team providing services to young and elderly in the general population.

Responsibilities

  • Work with the clinic team to identify and recruit eligible persons for study participation
  • Identify and support activities aimed at maintaining high retention of study participants
  • Conduct outreach activities in order to engage eligible participants
  • Attend and participate in trainings, team/staff meetings, and other events as needed.
  • Bring to the study teams’ attention any problems, challenges, observed in study activities
  • Perform other duties as assigned or required

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Counseling, Social work, Nursing or Clinical Medicine from a recognized Institution
  • Basic counseling
  • Basic IT and social media skills
  • Knowledge of non-communicable diseases care will be an added advantage
  • Minimum of 1 year experience with direct involvement in patient care or outreach- especially in non-communicable diseases clinics /centers
  • Peer support, outreach and coordination an added advantage
  • Should be familiar with the Ministry of Health systems
  • The eligible candidates will be based in Thika with frequent travel to sites within the Central region.

Terms of Employment

Employment is a one-year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

  • All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements
  • Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees
  • Must include copies of academic and professional certificates

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org no later than  20th July, 2021.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

