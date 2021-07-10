Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has all the reasons to get worried after his Mt. Kenya point man and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria met with billionaire Jimi Wanjigi.

The two met yesterday where they discussed politics and the 2022 General Election in which Jimi Wanjigi is planning to vie for president on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party ticket.

Speaking after the meeting, Kuria stated that he and Wanjigi were long-time friends who held intense discussions about the future of Kenya.

He added that they both worked vigorously to put the Jubilee Party into power and were frustrated at the direction the party was taking.

“Other than that it has been my unapologetic policy to keep meeting all leaders including Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, etc as I believe such meetings bring us closer to a national consensus.”

“As a founding member of the Hustler Nation I could not leave without evangelising our “bottom-up economic model,” Kuria stated.

The meeting caused speculation among a section of Kenyans who probed whether Kuria was jumping ship and joining Wanjigi, who has declared that he will be vying for the top seat on an ODM ticket.

“I always doubt the loyalty of this man Moses Kuria, his moves are sometimes questionable.”

“He began by forming his own party, then some surprises which rarely adds up. In politics always listen what is not being said,” Collins Misoi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST