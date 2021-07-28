Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Kisii Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi, has accused three Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lieutenants of betraying former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by meeting Deputy President William Ruto at night.

Speaking during an Interview on TV47 on Monday, Maangi revealed that Siaya Senator James Orengo, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, and Migori Governor Okoth Obado, have been meeting Ruto for private talks.

Maangi, who is a close ally of Ruto, said that the DP is expecting more political leaders from ODM, Jubilee, and ANC to defect to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the coming months.

“I wonder why Raila Odinga is fighting William Ruto, yet Orengo, Amollo, and Obado meet Ruto and talk.

“And we are expecting more of them from different Political parties,” said Maingi.

Orengo and Amollo got into ODM’s bad books in April this year when they called for amendments to the BBI Bill, putting them at loggerheads with party leader Raila Odinga.

Raila summoned both Orengo and Otiende for a meeting but the latter refused to attend, only to text the ODM leader that his stand had changed.

ODM subsequently removed the Rarieda MP from the Justice and Legal Affairs committee while Orengo’s position as Senate Minority leader was spared.

Orengo and Otiende ultimately toe the party line after they started facing hostile reception in Luo Nyanza from Raila’s fanatic followers.

In Obado’s case, the Migori strongman has been warming up to Ruto for years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST