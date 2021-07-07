Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Bhire Chatthe is the brother to Raju Chatthe, owner of Kibos Sugar, a company which has been rocked with innumerable scandals.

According to our source, Kibos Sugar and Miwani factories have employed hundreds of undocumented Asians.

“The problem is not Nigerians alone DCI should come to Kisumu and visit kibos sugar factory and miwani you will be shocked to see many Asians alien’s undocumented working in those sugar factories while the locals are jobless” our source revealed

The Chatthe’s, who co-own Kibos Sugar factory, have destroyed the sugar industry in Kenya through the importation of toxic sugar and illegal dealings.

The corrupt Chatthe’s family and DP Ruto’s family at a past event.(Image/EWphotography)

Are the Kibos lords of impunity using their acquaintance with the DP Ruto to confidently import Mercury laced sugar and pollute the environment?

And when they are not making you sick through poisonous sugar, the Chatthe’s are killing poor people on the roads.

Simranjeet Chatthe, the son of Raju Chatthe is a known boozer who drives recklessly along Kibos-Kondele road.

Simranjeet Chatthe(in red) pictured with DP Ruto (Centre), on the left is Simranjeet’s undocumented Asian wife

cnyakundi.com has been informed that, in last year alone, Tippler Simranjeet has knocked dead six people.

The son of Kibos owner has, according to our anonymous source never ever been questioned let alone arrested.

In July last year, Protesters stormed Kibos Sugar factory in Kisumu after three people were run over & killed in an accident involving the company car.

Protesters pray at the scene of the accident where three locals were knocked to death by a car belonging to Kibos Sugar Company boss Sukhwinder Singh Chatthe

Thanks to the country’s corrupt police service and an extremely unreliable judicial system, many Kenyans have over the past few years learnt to adopt digital activism.

Social Media has stood as an alternative platform for victims who would want their unheard cries amplified for impartiality which the courts hardly ever deliver nowadays.

It has, therefore, become quite common to find hashtags and blog posts exposing the numerous evils within the society which perpetrators often attempt to sweep under the carpet away from the public’s attention.

In yet another one of these instances, last year in July took to Twitter where through the hashtag #ChatteKillerFamily, they demanded justice for three Kisumu locals Meshak Ouma (37), George Oudi (28) and Martin Bonyo (25) succumbed following a now-controversial accident along the Kondele-Kibos road on Saturday 25th July 2020 just a few minutes past 9. p.m.

According to witnesses who were present at the gory scene, a speeding driver unsuccessfully attempted to overtake the three who were on a bodaboda but ended up knocking down and killing them all on the spot.

The private car, which reportedly to belongs to the owner of Kibos Sugar Factory, is said to have later sped off to the main factory where its occupants allegedly abandoned it and disappeared into the thick night.

From the threads of tweets seen by cnyakundi.com, it is believed that there has been a deliberate scheme to cover up the real perpetrators of the accident in an illicit collaboration between local authorities and some members of the wealthy family behind the company.

Kibos Sugar factory is owned by the famous Chatthe family and is currently run by Mr. Sukhwinder Singh Chatthe — one of whose flamboyant sons (Simi Chatthe) is deemed to have been behind the company car’s wheel on that fateful night.

Kibos Sugar Company Boss Sukhwinder Singh Chatthe (LEFT) and his two exuberant sons (RIGHT) posing next to a posh Rolls Royce

Interestingly, the suspect who was arrested and later released on bond following the incident was in fact neither driving nor inside the said vehicle which caused the accident.

Instead of the police helping to poor Kenyans who are being killed by the drunk Kibos bosses sons, the corrupt cops were called in to disperse hundreds of rioting youths who had camped at the Kibos Sugar factory in Kisumu to protest the death of three.

“Why are the authorities trying to hide the real culprit behind the incident? We want justice for the family, the orphaned children and widows,” a local activist and a close friend of the bereaved family Boniface Akach demanded, further requesting the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to look into the event.

Kibos Sugar Factory has been on NEMA radar for the last two years about pollution of the environment.

NEMA officials threatened to suspend the factory’s ethanol distillery over poor waste disposal accusing it of polluting the two rivers with dangerous chemical waste

The High Court in Kisumu on October 31 revoked the license of Kibos Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd (KSAIL) and shut down all its five factories after the Killer directors ignored NEMA warning and continued to pollute river Awach which leads to Lake Victoria.