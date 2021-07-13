Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, has been caught red-handed trying to rig the upcoming Kiambaa by-election slated for Thursday this week.

The by-election is a two-horse race between Jubilee party candidate, Kariri Njama and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku.

Both Jubilee and UDA have in the last few days channeled all their energies in the by-election that is a major litmus test for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s control of the Mt Kenya region.

Uhuru has poured money and resources into Kiambaa and even sent his Cabinet Secretaries to try to woo the electorate to support Kariri Njama.

Among the CSS sent to the campaign is Mucheru and on Tuesday, he was caught red-handed trying to influence the high stake by-election.

According to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Mucheru has allegedly been calling UDA agents in Kiambaa

Kuria said Mucheru has been asking the UDA agents to allegedly help him rig in Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama.

“Dear CS Joe Mucheru. Stop calling UDA agents for Kiambaa and trying to influence them to facilitate your rigging.

“It will not work. People like Muchendu whom you just called are Unbwogable. They remain unbowed,” Kuria alleged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST