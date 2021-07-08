Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Organization Profile

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) is an internationally-recognized grassroots organization that unloacks the potential of urban slum dwellers to lead hopeful and fulfilling lives. SHOFCO disrupts survival mode by providing equitable access to critical services, including health care, clean water, education, and economic empowerment, linked to a community organizing platform. SHOFCO impacts 2.4 million individuals across 17 urban slums in Kenya, and over 50% of its staff are urban slum residents. SHOFCO is a trusted name and service provider with a 10-year track record. For more information, please visit www.shofco.org.

Position Overview

Department: CEO Office

Manager: Chief Executive Officer

Location: Remote-working, UK-based or Nairobi-based

We’re seeking a resourceful and dedicated Executive Assistant to work with our CEO, Kennedy Odede, to provide administrative, logistical support and project management assistance. The Executive Assistant plays an instrumental role in the CEO office, handling a broad range of responsibilities and activities to maximize the CEO’s time and effectiveness.

Your responsibilities will include handling all scheduling, domestic and international travel logistics, meeting preparation including daily briefings, meeting follow-up, and internal meeting representation. In addition, the Executive Assistant will be responsible for managing the executives’ inbound and outbound communication, often serving as a key liaison for communication with the global staff, Board of Directors, and other members of the SHOFCO community. Specifically, this role requires managing a fast-paced schedule, prioritizing to make the most effective use of the executive’s time, maintaining a meticulous running to-do list and leading on proactive and reactive email correspondence.

Under the direction of Kennedy and the Chief of Staff, you will drive relationship management and engagement with an incredible network of social entrepreneurs, philanthropists, policymakers, and thought leaders. As the air-traffic controller within the CEO Office, you will be an invaluable sidekick, ensuring Kennedy’s time is leveraged effectively, and talking through ideas, impressions, and issues as they arise. Expect to manage an ever-shifting calendar, a fast-paced inbox, and work across the whole organization on new and ongoing projects in conjunction with Kennedy, playing a key role in ensuring SHOFCO is on track to meet its goals.

Responsibilities

Balancing internal and external scheduling demands and requests while maintaining a focus on and alignment to strategic goals and priorities.

Managing a schedule that is sustainable in pace and scope, often shifts, and takes into account unforeseen obligations and variables.

Arrange complex and detailed travel plans, determining travel needs for all upcoming trips, and arranging flight and accommodation bookings as well as on the ground logistics within parameters for cost and convenience.

Provide administrative support by arranging meetings with internal and external stakeholders, monitoring plans, and keeping on top of scheduling logistical priorities.

Anticipating and responding to the CEO’s needs relative to upcoming meetings and events; coordinating and managing appropriate resources; and ensuring follow up is completed for each and every meeting.

Diligently managing, tracking, and prioritizing the CEO’s email; drafting, writing, editing, and proofing emails and correspondences–managing the flow of the CEO’s inbox. Lead on reactive and proactive email communications.

Participating in and preparing the CEO for development meetings; coordinating and communicating with Advancement team members; tracking and capturing all of the CEO’s fundraising activities in Salesforce.

Ensuring the CEO is prepped for every meeting, with appropriate briefing materials, including slides when needed.

Contributing your problem-solving skills and ideas to find smart ways to move projects forward and build sustainable systems for internal communication and coordination.

We’re looking for someone who is:

Resourceful and Adaptable : You’re at ease with ambiguity and rapid change. You possess a positive attitude and identify creative solutions to obstacles. You can juggle many essential responsibilities at once and you’re rigorous about prioritizing.

: You’re at ease with ambiguity and rapid change. You possess a positive attitude and identify creative solutions to obstacles. You can juggle many essential responsibilities at once and you’re rigorous about prioritizing. Detail-oriented : You have excellent organizational skills. You quickly spot and correct spelling, formatting, and grammatical errors. You like creating structure in your work.

: You have excellent organizational skills. You quickly spot and correct spelling, formatting, and grammatical errors. You like creating structure in your work. Team Player : Nothing is beneath or above you. You are quick always to lend a hand. You are able to earn influence without authority and naturally seek to fill or resolve gaps.

: Nothing is beneath or above you. You are quick always to lend a hand. You are able to earn influence without authority and naturally seek to fill or resolve gaps. Mission-oriented: You are excited by SHOFCO’s ambitious vision and life-changing impact on urban slum dwellers, and the playbook this can offer to the world.

Qualifications

8 years minimum experience as the Executive Assistant to a Senior Executive

Proven experience and past success supporting a fast-paced executive.

Proactive communicator and ability to take initiative.

Cross cultural interest, and fluency in working with people from different backgrounds.

Strong project management and analytical skills; a demonstrated ability to take primary responsibility for projects and complete them in a timely manner with limited supervision.

The ability to assert influence in ensuring deadlines are met, and leadership stays on track to critical deliverables or timelines.

Ability to handle multiple deadlines and complete assignments with minimal supervision in a fast-paced workplace.

Impeccable organization; you are highly detail-oriented, and someone who gets a sense of satisfaction from producing polished work and managing smooth processes.

You practice discretion and can maintain confidentiality.

Why this role is compelling

Working closely with an extraordinary leader, Kennedy Odede, you will experience first-hand what it means to lead a visionary organization towards achieving its ambitious growth strategy, and solving the most pressing equity issues of our time. You will interact with a wide range of inspiring leaders and pressing issues in international development and social entrepreneurship.

How to Apply

To apply, submit your resume and cover letter to: Shofcojobs@shininghopeforcommunities.org with subject line “Executive Assistant to the CEO”. Individuals who submit early will be given priority.