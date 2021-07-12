Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The position
- The Executive Assistant provides critical support in planning, managing, and coordinating Senior Management Team (SMT) projects and initiatives. In addition, working under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer-CEO, she/he will coordinate meetings, maintain documents and records related to Regional Committee Meetings.
- This will involve planning organisational strategy meetings, regional committee meetings, coordinating internal meetings with staff, and external meetings with partners, donors, and government representatives. Additionally, the role will perform diverse technical, specialised, administrative work. Overall, this will enable AKF EA to support achieve the organizational objectives.
Key Responsibilities
- Prepare Board meeting agendas and the required materials for the meetings.
- Create and maintain a Regional Committee master calendar including meetings for all sub-committees. Provide information and updates to/from the Board meetings, rosters, notices, and important events related to the Board.
- Create the Board’s mailing list and follow up on any necessary information and action points from key meetings.
- Follow up and support individual members to deliver the Board’s related tasks and assignments.
- Draft correspondences for approval by CEO. Ensure pertinent correspondences reach the targeted recipients.
- Support the CEO to create the Board’s quarterly reports
- Manage and prioritise tasks, schedule events, conferences, and manage and coordinate local, regional, and international travel for the SMT and partners.
- Performing technical, specialised, and complex office administrative work requiring the use of independent judgment.
- Organizing own work, coordinating logistics, setting priorities, and following up on assignments with minimum supervision.
- Provide a historical reference for the organisation through developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems for the RCEO’s office and recording meetings’ discussions.
- In coordination with CFO, handle legal registration documents for all the entities in the region.
- Supporting country offices within the East Africa region on the special tasks assigned by the SMT.
- Interpreting and implementing policies, procedures, and computer applications.
- Using initiative and independent judgment within established policies and procedures.
The requirements
- An undergraduate degree in communications, business, or any other related field
- A Certified Public Secretary -CPS (K) qualification is desirable.
- A minimum of six years’ experience in secretarial, administration, or executive office management.
- Excellent organisational and planning skills, with demonstrated ability in organizing and prioritizing tasks and action plans, conferences, events, preparing PowerPoint presentations and meeting/travel schedules, and taking minutes of the meeting.
- Good interpersonal skills to engage productively within and outside the office and with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and external stakeholders in a cross-cultural, inter-disciplinary environment.
- Ability to work under pressure with multiple tasks, demands, and deadlines with a positive and constructive attitude under minimal supervision.
- A confident communicator with excellent writing and editing skills.
- Excellent managerial and project management skills.
- Strong networking and people skills with a collaborative approach to working.
- Ability to maintain strict confidentiality and work independently to strict deadlines.
How to Apply
