EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT
Qualifications
- Degree in Secretarial Studies or a Diploma in Secretarial studies.
- Five years working experience, two of which should be a Personal assistant level.
- The ability to always maintain confidence and discretion.
- Exceptional presentation and communication skills.
- A team player and able to quickly establish credibility amongst people at all levels both within and external.
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
- Extremely detail oriented to ensure accuracy and quality across all tasks.
- Excellent people skills.
- Creative problem solving.
- Must be flexible and willing to work extra time.
- Must demonstrate a can-do attitude.
- Must be able to complete tasks thoroughly and accurately, sometimes with little direction.
- Proficiency in computer applications.
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should send their cover letter and curriculum vitae to careers@premierhospital.org clearly indicating on the email subject the position being applied for. The application should be received not later than 5:00pm on Friday 16th July 2021. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
