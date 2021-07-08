Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Qualifications

  • Degree in Secretarial Studies or a Diploma in Secretarial studies.
  • Five years working experience, two of which should be a Personal assistant level.
  • The ability to always maintain confidence and discretion.
  • Exceptional presentation and communication skills.
  • A team player and able to quickly establish credibility amongst people at all levels both within and external.
  • Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Extremely detail oriented to ensure accuracy and quality across all tasks.
  • Excellent people skills.
  • Creative problem solving.
  • Must be flexible and willing to work extra time.
  • Must demonstrate a can-do attitude.
  • Must be able to complete tasks thoroughly and accurately, sometimes with little direction.
  • Proficiency in computer applications.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their cover letter and curriculum vitae to careers@premierhospital.org clearly indicating on the email subject the position being applied for. The application should be received not later than 5:00pm on Friday 16th July 2021. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

