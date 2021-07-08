Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Qualifications

Degree in Secretarial Studies or a Diploma in Secretarial studies.

Five years working experience, two of which should be a Personal assistant level.

The ability to always maintain confidence and discretion.

Exceptional presentation and communication skills.

A team player and able to quickly establish credibility amongst people at all levels both within and external.

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Extremely detail oriented to ensure accuracy and quality across all tasks.

Excellent people skills.

Creative problem solving.

Must be flexible and willing to work extra time.

Must demonstrate a can-do attitude.

Must be able to complete tasks thoroughly and accurately, sometimes with little direction.

Proficiency in computer applications.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should send their cover letter and curriculum vitae to careers@premierhospital.org clearly indicating on the email subject the position being applied for. The application should be received not later than 5:00pm on Friday 16th July 2021. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.