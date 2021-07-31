Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 31, 2021 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner, Dr. Rosylene Akombe, fled Kenya shortly after the disputed 2017 presidential election that saw her colleague Chris Msando brutally killed.

Msando, who was in charge of the IEBC computerized voting system, was found dead just days before the August 8th general elections.

Akombe fled Kenya fearing for her life following Msando’s brutal murder.

She left the country for the US in October 2017 and resigned as a commissioner, citing intimidation and lack of transparency in the contested 2017 presidential election which was later nullified by the Supreme Court.

Dr. Akombe later released a statement in the US saying she had received numerous threats and that she didn’t feel safe in Kenya.

Fast forward to July 30th, 2021, Akombe took to Twitter to eulogize her late colleague Chris Msando.

She also revealed that two female politicians were sent to deliver death threats to her telling her that she would be murdered just like Msando.

“It has been 4 years. Electoral fraud, intimidation, fear, complicity & silence were the goals. Your killers & their accomplices hope to silence us. Today, the Chris Msando Electoral Justice Award Advisory Board begins the process of memorializing you,” Akombe wrote

“And to the two women politicians who delivered the message to me that I would be murdered na “watu wataongea siku moja mbili and only your children will keep mourning”, hope you realize that we are changing that. We will remind you every day of those you murder to gain power,” Akombe added.

