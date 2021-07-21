Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KFCB/HR/15/2021

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Grade: KFCB 8

Job Purpose: Implementing strategies, policies & systems on even management by planning and organizing promotional, business and social events with the aim of creating an experiential & captivating ambiance of the facility.

Responsibilities:

Assist in implementing policies and strategies on event management at the facility

Assist in preparing detailed proposals for events including but not limited to timeliness, suppliers, legal obligations, staffing & budgets;

Troubleshooting and addressing the various event issues to ensure that all runs smoothly and to budget;

Implementing the various protocols on car parking, traffic control, first aid, hospitality and the media;

Documenting the exact event requirements for all the clients foor the purpose of planning for execution;

Dismantling and removal of event set up and clear the venue facility;

Assist in undertaking post event evaluation and preparing reports to inform the execution of future events;

Specifications/Requirements for Appointment;

Diploma in any of the following social science disciplines; Film Production, Film Technology, media studies, mass communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Mass Communication, Communication Studies, Broadcast Production(Film/TV/Radio), Project Management, Business Administration, Commerce or equivalent qualification from a recognised institution.

Proficiency in Computer applications

How To Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to: vacancies@kfcb.go.ke.

Applications to be received by Close of Business 3rd August, 2021

Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.

Successful candidates will be required to provide the following;

Clearance Certificate from EACC

Tax Compliance Certificate

CRB

HELB

Certificate of good conduct

https://kfcb.go.ke/careers