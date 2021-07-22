Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has explained why the Jubilee party has lost popularity in the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni said that the diminishing popularity of the Jubilee Party in the Mt Kenya region was a result of the propaganda consumed by residents.

Kioni admitted that indeed Jubilee had lost the grip of the region, but they were able to win the hearts of the lost souls during the Kiambaa constituency campaigns.

“When I went to Kiambaa, it was very difficult for us to talk of jubilee.”

“In fact, the people had been poisoned so much that even at times when mentioning the name of the president, they would tell us to leave him alone.”

“By the time we were finishing 3 weeks, people would seat and think with us.”

“They would tell us where they think we left the rail, and what to do,” Kioni said.

While admitting that the Mt Kenya region has become hostile to Jubilee Party, Kioni said that they intend to win their support systematically.

“We are on an upward trend in Jubilee.”

“We agree the ground in Mt. Kenya had been lost to propaganda, we are gaining it bit by bit.”

“If in 3 weeks we could be able to get 50% from those who had lied to our people, we know what to do,” he said.

President Uhuru’s Jubilee party was turned into a laughing stock after its candidate Kariri Njama lost to UDA’s John Njuguna in the Kiambaa by-election.

However, the margin between the two was small with John Njuguna having garnered 21, 773 votes against Kariri Njama’s 21,263 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST