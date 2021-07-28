Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, are in the sunset of their political careers, going by a video shared online on Wednesday.

In the video, a small girl was asked to choose between Uhuru, Raila, and Deputy President William Ruto.

The girl, without mincing her words, says the best person is DP Ruto and accused Uhuru and Raila of bringing COVID -19 pandemic so that they can loot billions.

The video comes even as the investigation on the loss of Covid-19 billions at Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) went cold, despite Uhuru assuring Kenyans that the culprits would face the law in 21 days.

Here is the video of the small girl bemoaning about Uhuru and Raila and praising the second in command.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.