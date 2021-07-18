Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 July 2021 – Comedian Eric Omondi is a happy man after thousands of fans turned up for his show at Uhuru Stadium in Tanzania on Saturday.

The self-declared President of Comedy in Africa had a one-man show that saw 46,000 fans attend.

The stadium was packed to the brim, proving that he is a force to reckon with in the showbiz industry.

After the successful show, Eric took to social media and lashed out at Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua, who had called him broke and poor during a recent interview.

He bragged that he made Sh 3.6 Million in profits and called Ezekiel Mutua an old thief who just sits in the office criticizing entertainers while looting public funds.

“Ambieni yule Jamaa MWIZI MZEE that a mere EMPLOYED CEO can never argue with a PRESIDENT.

“I filled a Stadium with 46,000 PEOPLE in a FOREIGN country and made Ksh 3.6 Million in Profits while all he does is sit in an office dying his hair black, Misappropriating public funds for personal gain and still has the Audacity to Insult his EMPLOYERS(ENTERTAINERS)

“He now has exactly 14 Hours to APOLOGISE. 14 HOURS EZEKIEL!!!! Hayaaaa,” he wrote.

Here’s a video of his sold-out show at Uhuru Stadium in Tanzania.

