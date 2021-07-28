Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Renowned Kenyan economist, Dr. David Ndii, has defended Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, who was unable to explain the bottom-up economic model during a live TV interview on Wednesday morning.

Wahome was seen muttering incoherently when Citizen TV presenter Sam Gituku asked her to explain the bottom-up ideology.

The legislator was trolled online and many castigated her for trying to market an ideology that she was unable to explain.

But Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, supported Wahome, saying now everybody including government apologists are interested in learning about the bottom-up economic model.

“It’s clear. #BottomUpEconomics is a political ideology, not a policy program.

“We’ve shifted discourse from identity politics—reggae, tribal kingpins “our turn in State House” and all that to politics of the economy.

“Are you Top/trickle-down OR #BottomUpEconomicsKE Rest details,” Ndii, who is behind the ideology, wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST