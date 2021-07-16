Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – Sheila Mburu alias Shay Diva has revealed that she met her deceased Asian tycoon PJ Kumar in 2017 at a high-end casino in Hurlighham, Nairobi.

After small chitchat, Kumar handed her Sh 1 Million to gamble on his behalf and was very impressed after she won Sh 2.4 Million.

The romance sparked after that and after 1 week, he invited her to his posh home in Kitale.

“He told me his family was in the UK and had not come to Kenya for over 10 years, so he was lonely.

“I didn’t mind dating him. A week later, he invited me to Kitale. He paid for my flight,” she recalled.

After a month, she moved into the tycoon’s house in Milimani Estate in Kitale and he put her in charge of his home.

For the 4 years that she dated the 61-year-old Asian sponsor, he gifted her houses and cars.

Shay says her focus now is her music career and business ventures.

She hopes to start a record label in the next five years.

