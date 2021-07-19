Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 July 2021 – Over the weekend, NRG radio hosted an event that was sponsored by Guinness where young ladies were spotted exposing their bodies to men in broad daylight while dressed in revealing attire.

Robert Alai condemned organisers of the event for promoting immorality and wondered why EABL boss, Jane Karuku, pretends to uphold moral values yet in the Guinness sponsored event, young ladies were being treated like sex objects.

“Guinness sponsored this NRG event in Mombasa. KBL which manufactures Guinness beer locally is headed by a woman called Jane Karuku. Guinness once claimed to withdraw adverts from HomeBoyz radio because presenters disrespected women.

“But this is the respect Jane Karuku loves. See how they even have perverts taking videos of women underpants.

“Collecting random desperate women who don’t even consume Guinness and then objectifying them is Jane Karuku and KBL’s best standards. Wow!!

“These are the ethical standards Jane Karuku and KBL team claim to be high. I am amazed,” Alai posted.

Here’s the video.

