Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – More pressure is piling on Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi to ditch former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the moribund NASA coalition if he wants to make it to State House next year.

Speaking yesterday, Western Kenya leaders, led by former Speaker of National Assembly Kenneth Marende, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, and his Nairobi Counterpart, Johnson Sakaja, urged Mudavadi to abandon NASA for his own good.

They stressed that the coalition did not have the best interests for him, specifically, his presidential bid.

According to the leaders, NASA was no longer viable as the country’s opposition as it has outlived its usefulness.

Malala remarked that it died when the ‘handshake’ was born.

Raila, who is one of the principals of NASA, apparently ‘defected’ as soon as he entered into the Handshake Deal with President Uhuru in March 2018.

However, Raila denied reports that the super coalition was dead and instead declared that the National Super Alliance (NASA) would revamp its efforts for the 2022 general elections.

Both NASA co-principals have vowed to rejoin NASA or even support Raila Odinga for any political seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST