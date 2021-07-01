Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime is crumbling like the biblical tower of babel, going by the blunders his handlers are making daily.

On Wednesday, Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, was supposed to appear in a KTN interview, but he switched off his phone at the last minute.

Kutuny, who is also the Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, was supposed to appear together with Soy MP, Caleb Kositany.

However, he failed to turn up prompting the host to interview Kositany, who is one of the loyal lieutenants of Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking about Kutuny’s absence, Kositany said he went missing because defending the Jubilee Government is not an easy task.

“Defending Jubilee is no easy task, my successor was a no-show today,” Kositany tweeted.

This incident comes two weeks after another Jubilee politician and former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, failed to appear on a live TV interview on Citizen TV.

Kabogo was set to appear together with former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando.

The Kenyan DAILY POST