Friday, July 23, 2021 – Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua has been arrested in a dramatic way.

Gachagua was arrested in the early morning raid at his home in Nyeri by officers drawn from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

According to sources, a convoy of 50 cars snaked into Gachagua’s compound and left with him in one of the cars but could not exactly establish where he was being taken to.

Gachagua, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, had been on DCI radar for a while now over his Sh12 billion fortune which the DCI believe was fraudulently acquired.

According to an initial statement issued by DCI Director George Kinoti, Gachagua allegedly used 42 companies to disburse a cumulative total of Ksh12 billion.

The transactions according to a statement by DCI were reported having mostly been made at a time when Rigathi’s elder brother, late Nderitu Gachagua, was serving as Nyeri Governor.

All the monies were then converged in a firm listed as Wamunyoro Investments Limited. This company’s directors are said to be the MP and his wife.

But Rigathi has since denied scamming anyone, saying he started making money by organizing discos while on campus.

He also denied doing business with Nyeri County urging the people to let his brother rest in peace.

“We never did any business with Nyeri county, we were never going to do it, and I want people to stop pursuing my brother when he is resting, let him rest in peace.”

“Anyone who has evidence that we did business with the county, bring it on,” he stated.

Gachagua added that he has been running various businesses for over 40 years and that is how he managed to make his wealth.

“I’m a prudent businessman, I started doing business 40 years ago. At the university we used to get Ksh.2600 as boom, I would organize discos and pick half of the money from these guys; I had a car, I had a factory for sweets,” he claimed.

The outspoken legislature maintained that all the allegations raised against him stem from his support for DP Ruto and dared the so-called deep state to arrest him if they have any evidence on the contrary.

His arrest comes barely a week after he led Ruto’s UDA to humiliate Uhuru’s Jubilee in the just concluded Kiambaa by-election.

