Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Impeached Wajir Governor, Mohammed Abdi Mohamud, found himself in unchartered waters after he was forcefully ejected from a meeting presided over by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

The meeting was between county governors and Matiang’i’s National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICC).

Mohamud was forced to leave the sitting after organizers learnt that Wajir County was represented by two governors in the caucus.

At the onset of the meeting, both Mohamud and Ahmed Ali Mukhtar (current governor) arose to introduce themselves as the bosses when it was time to recognize Wajir County’s representation.

Police officers were instructed to eject the embattled county boss from the room. He, however, calmly left the Kenya School of Government premises where the meeting was being held.

Muktar protested that his seat had been taken by the Governor which ultimately led to Mohamud’s unconditional removal.

The happenings at the Kenya School of Government were a manifestation of a power struggle in Wajir County.

Mohamud was impeached after he was found guilty of gross violation of the Constitution.

In addition, he was found guilty of gross violation of the County Governments Act, Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, and the Public Finance Management Act.

