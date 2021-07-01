Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Dr. Rosylene Akombe, has blasted One Kenya Alliance (OKA) since it has no youth or women representation in its formation.

The alliance comprises Amani National Congress (ANC) party under Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party under Kalonzo Musyoka, the KANU party under Gideon Moi, and Ford Kenya party under Moses Masika Wetangula.

In a tweet on Thursday, Akombe, who is currently working at African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, said the party doesn’t have the country representation and it is formed by a bunch of political dinosaurs.

She said the party’s top positions have no individual who is below 35 years.

“So, so how do you call yourself ONE KENYA and you have no single young person (with all due respect to @SenMutula, the cutoff is 35). No person with a disability. No diversity on the basis of income or religion and no women,” Akombe wrote on her Twitter page.

This comes out after the One Kenya Alliance had their meeting yesterday.

The Alliance is out to see the possibilities of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta and block Deputy President William Ruto from succeeding his boss come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST