Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – A lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto has caused a storm on social media after threatening to expose how ‘statehouse prefects’ are working day and night to destroy the reputation of some judges.

Last week, sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Justices Said Juma Chitembwe and Aggrey Muchelule over a corruption-related scandal.

In a social media post on Friday, former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, said he is going to reveal details concerning the arrest of the judges and how the government is working with the Judiciary to damage the reputation of some judges

“The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau has an update on the judge’s arrest and the latest move by Harambee House Prefects to do damage control with the judiciary. Update at 4.08 pm Kenyan time,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

Kenyans on social media are eagerly waiting to know about the expose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST